Mt. Zion partnered with A&H Farm through ‘Farmers to Families’ program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Farmers to Families’ a USDA sponsored program to get fresh produce into homes of families during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped more than 400 families in Manhattan on Thursday.

The ‘Farmers to Families’ program partnered Mount Zion Family Worship Center International Ministries with A&H Farm in Manhattan.

Volunteers with the Mount Zion Family Worship Center International Ministries and students from Opportunities Unlimited helped distribute boxes of produce from the Farmers to Families program through a low contact drive through.

In addition, the church had received a donation of meats, and rice, for the first 100 people who came through at Thursday’s event.

Last week the church distributed an additional 400 boxes of produce and they plan to continue providing to those in need as often as they can.

“We’ve been doing it, giving out food to individual families for a number of years but this is the first time we’ve ever done it on this level.” Mount Zion Family Worship Center International Ministries, senior pastor, Pastor Carl Taylor says.

Mt Zion Family Worship Center International Ministries flyer (WIBW)

The USDA has announced late Thursday the approval of a third round of funding for the ‘Farmers to Families’ program which will run until October 31st.

