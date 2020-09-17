Man runs across the country to raise childhood cancer awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is running across the country to raise money for, and awareness of, childhood cancer.

Peter Halper moved through the Topeka area Wednesday, his great-niece Emery was just 3 years old when she passed away from stage four neuroblastoma - a cancer affecting children that is particularly deadly.

In April, Halper began his 3,100 mile run in California. He’s currently on the 11th of 19 scheduled segments. This one is from Blaine, Kansas to Kansas City, Missouri. Each segment is dedicated to a different child battling cancer.

“In my mind, there’s no better way to honor a living child than to be raising money to find a cure or better treatments for what they’re dealing with,” Halper said.

“You’re not supposed to outlive your child,” Emery’s mother Jenna Smith said. “You’re supposed to watch them grow and do whatever it is they want to do with their life, so I always say I can’t move on from this, but we are moving forward and we’re going to keep fighting for other kids.”

From Kansas City, Halper will run to Moberly, Missouri.

