Advertisement

Man arrested after early-morning chase in west Topeka

Thomas C. West Jr., 49, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple traffic and drug-related offenses following a chase early Thursday that ended on the city's west side, authorities said.
Thomas C. West Jr., 49, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple traffic and drug-related offenses following a chase early Thursday that ended on the city's west side, authorities said.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 49-year-old Topeka man was arrested in connection with multiple drug and traffic offenses following a chase early Thursday that ended on the city’s west side, authorities said.

The chase started around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of S.W. 61st, when a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck.

The pickup began to slow down and then took off at a high rate of speed headed north on S.W. Auburn Road, said Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer, Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The pursuit continued into Topeka, Stallbaumer said. A Topeka police officer assisted and successfully deployed spike strips on S.W. Gage Boulevard. A sheriff’s deputy performed a “controlled vehicle intervention maneuver which safely ended the pursuit,” Stallbaumer said.

The driver, Thomas C. West Jr., was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail in connection with offenses that included possession of an opiate.

West also had two felony warrants through Shawnee County, a misdemeanor warrant through Shawnee County and a misdemeanor warrant through the city of Topeka, Stallbaumer said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Latest News

News

Wetmore school goes to remote learning after COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Wetmore Academic Center has gone to remote learning after a third positive COVID-19 case was reported this week, according to KMZA Radio.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Midday in Kansas Blue Sky Squadron Interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
Midday in Kansas

News

One in custody after early-morning fight in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was in custody after a fight early Thursday near S.W. 21st and Belle in west Topeka, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Emporia City Commission votes to extend mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Emporia City Commission on Wednesday evening unanimously approved extending a mask mandate for the next month.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend

News

Man runs across the country to raise childhood cancer awareness

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A man is running across the country to raise money for, and awareness of, childhood cancer.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Jesus

Updated: 11 hours ago
He’d like to be adopted by a mom who could be the bridge from childhood to adulthood. And help him reach his goal of becoming a police officer.

Local

Cats’ Cupboard continues to be valuable resource for K-State students and employees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
While the number of students taking classes in-person on Kansas State University’s campus, the university food pantry, Cats' Cupboard, is continuing to provide items to fill the gap.

Local

’Farmers to Families’ produce program creates partnership between a farm and church in Manhattan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than 100 boxes of fresh produce were given away in the Farmers to Families Produce giveaway Wednesday in Manhattan.