Man arrested after early-morning chase in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 49-year-old Topeka man was arrested in connection with multiple drug and traffic offenses following a chase early Thursday that ended on the city’s west side, authorities said.

The chase started around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of S.W. 61st, when a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck.

The pickup began to slow down and then took off at a high rate of speed headed north on S.W. Auburn Road, said Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer, Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The pursuit continued into Topeka, Stallbaumer said. A Topeka police officer assisted and successfully deployed spike strips on S.W. Gage Boulevard. A sheriff’s deputy performed a “controlled vehicle intervention maneuver which safely ended the pursuit,” Stallbaumer said.

The driver, Thomas C. West Jr., was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail in connection with offenses that included possession of an opiate.

West also had two felony warrants through Shawnee County, a misdemeanor warrant through Shawnee County and a misdemeanor warrant through the city of Topeka, Stallbaumer said.

The incident is still under investigation.