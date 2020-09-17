Kansas Women’s Soccer home opener postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas University Women’s Soccer team will not be playing its home opener on Friday against Oklahoma due to COVID-19 precautions.

This comes after the amount of positive COVID tests and contacts on the Oklahoma squad exceeded the big 12 minimum standard for competition.

According to the release from KU Athletics, a team must have 14 student-athletes available to play including at least one goalie.

They will look to reschedule that game..

KU will play Texas Tech next Friday (Sept. 25) at Rock Chalk Part. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

