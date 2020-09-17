Kansas man to serve minimum of 50 years for indecent liberties with a child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has received a prison sentence of 50 years to life for indecent liberties with a child.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says in State of Kansas v. Dustin Abrams, Abrams has been charged for sex offenses against a female juvenile between the ages of 7 and 11.

According to Kagay, the offenses happened between 2011 and 2015. He said on Feb. 14, 2020, after a 5-day trial, a Shawnee County court found Abrams guilty of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Kagay said on Thursday, Sept. 17, Abrams went before the Court for sentencing. He said the State sought the maximum sentence and imposed a life sentence for each count. He said each count requires Abrams to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole and the court ordered that each count be served consecutively.

Kagay said the consecutive sentencing means that Abrams will serve a minimum of 50 years in prison before being eligible for parole. He said if parole is granted after 50 years, Abrams will then be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Kagay is thanking Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson and the entire trial team for their work in prosecuting the case. He said he also commends the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

Kagay said he is also thanking the victim, who is still a minor, for her bravery in reporting the crimes and her fortitude in testifying and helping the prosecution of the crimes. He said his office will never stop advocating for victims and for the maximum penalties on child predators.

