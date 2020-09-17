Former Chiefs named 2021 modern-era nominees for HOF

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 130 total former NFL players made the list for modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Nine Kansas City Chiefs made the list.

Priest Holmes (RB) - three-time First-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Albert Lewis (LB) - spent 11 years with the Chiefs, four Pro Bowls, two first- team All-Pro seasons

Brian Waters (G) - 11 seasons with Chiefs, six Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro seasons.

Nick Lowery (K) - 14 year Kansas kicker, two First-Team All-Pro seasons and three Pro Bowls.

Neil Smith (DE) - nine years with KC, five Pro Bowls in a row with one All-Pro season.

Jared Allen (DE) - one All-Pro season with Chiefs before going onto be a very well-known defensive end with the Minnesota Vikings.

James Hasty (DB) - 6 years with the Chiefs, two Pro Bowls.

Dave Krieg (QB) - led the Chiefs to the playoffs in 1992, spent 19 total years in the league. Two with KC.

Leslie O’Neal (DE-LB) - spent his last two years in the league with Kansas City.

