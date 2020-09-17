Advertisement

Former Chiefs named 2021 modern-era nominees for HOF

(KOSA)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 130 total former NFL players made the list for modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Nine Kansas City Chiefs made the list.

Priest Holmes (RB) - three-time First-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Albert Lewis (LB) - spent 11 years with the Chiefs, four Pro Bowls, two first- team All-Pro seasons

Brian Waters (G) - 11 seasons with Chiefs, six Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro seasons.

Nick Lowery (K) - 14 year Kansas kicker, two First-Team All-Pro seasons and three Pro Bowls.

Neil Smith (DE) - nine years with KC, five Pro Bowls in a row with one All-Pro season.

Jared Allen (DE) - one All-Pro season with Chiefs before going onto be a very well-known defensive end with the Minnesota Vikings.

James Hasty (DB) - 6 years with the Chiefs, two Pro Bowls.

Dave Krieg (QB) - led the Chiefs to the playoffs in 1992, spent 19 total years in the league. Two with KC.

Leslie O’Neal (DE-LB) - spent his last two years in the league with Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas Women’s Soccer home opener postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Kansas university Women’s Soccer team will not be playing its home opener on Friday against Oklahoma due to COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

Sports

Kansas announces postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
There will be no Kansas Relays in 2021 due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Sports

College basketball sets date for the season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The college basketball season is expected to begin at the end of November, pending approval by a Division I Council vote to officially begin.

Latest News

Sports

Gary Woodland introduced to the US Open by Amy Bockerstette

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
As Gary Woodland teed off for the 2020 US Open, he received a special introduction by a longtime friend.

Sports

Arkansas State postpones game due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A few days after playing Kansas State to open the season, Arkansas State will postpone their next game due to COVID-19.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: Jackson Heights 41, ACCHS 6

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
In their season opener, Jackson Heights beat ACCHS 41-6.

Sports

KPZ: Jackson Heights 41, ACCHS 6

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Jackson Heights wins their season opener 41-6 over ACCHS.