’Farmers to Families’ produce program creates partnership between a farm and church in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 boxes of fresh produce were given away in the Farmers to Families Produce giveaway Wednesday in Manhattan.

Manhattan Church of the Nazarene partnered with A & H Farms in Manhattan, to distribute the boxes of produce to community members, no questions asked.

The partnership was new this year but seeing a need to fill church members were happy to help get healthy food to community members in need.

Church volunteers stood in the parking lot ready to place the boxes inside the cars, while recipients remained in their cars, for a no contact giveaway.

“We love people and we want to help people anyway that we can, and we felt like this would be a great way…to be able to participate in this program. To be able to just help as many people as we can.” Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, Kingdom Kids' Pastor, Pastor Linda Johnson says.

Manhattan Church of the Nazarene will have another community event with giveaway on Saturday, October 3rd, with a Drive-In movie and drive through giveaway. Event information can be found in the flyer below.

Upcoming events at Manhattan Church of the Nazarene (WIBW)

