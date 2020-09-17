Modern Manufacturing opens facility in Eudora, creates 78 new jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eudorans will see the opening of a new Modern Manufacturing facility, creating 78 new jobs for the area.

Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Commerce say a new Modern Manufacturing facility is opening in Eudora, which will create 78 new jobs for locals.

According to Gov. Kelly, Modern Manufacturing is buying a building in Eudora’s Intech Business Park for its new facility. She said the new facility will create 78 new jobs and the company, which currently has operations in Canada, has bought two parcels of land in the park and plans to expand in the future.

“Manufacturing plays a large role in supporting our state’s economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Modern Manufacturing will feel right at home in Kansas, and I’m glad we could help support this new project, which will create solid jobs for the region and state.”

Gov. Kelly said Modern Manufacturing is dedicated to making materials for railroads, specializing in aluminum, steel and other high strength metals. She said Secretary of Commerce David Toland joined Eudora Mayor Tim Reazin and representatives from the company for the announcement of the new facility on Thursday.

“Kansas is the best place in the world for manufacturers, and the industry grows stronger every day,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Modern Manufacturing has made the wise choice to take advantage of the incredible business infrastructure and manufacturing climate in our state, and we could not be more grateful. Congratulations to Modern Manufacturing, Eudora, and Kansas manufacturing on this exciting new partnership.”

