Advertisement

Emporia City Commission votes to extend mask mandate

The Emporia City Commission on Wednesday evening unanimously approved extending a mask mandate for the next month.
The Emporia City Commission on Wednesday evening unanimously approved extending a mask mandate for the next month.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Emporia will have to continue to mask up, at least for the next month.

Emporia city commissioners on Wednesday evening unanimously approved an extension of a mask mandate for just over 30 days, according to KVOE Radio.

The mandate has been in place for the past month.

The mandate requires masks or face coverings be worn in certain circumstances including at indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and any time individuals are receiving health-care services, KVOE says.

At Wednesday evening’s session, city commissioner Rob Gilligan said that while the state of Kansas has been struggling in terms of COVID-19 metrics in recent months, Lyon County appears to be holding steady at this time. Gilligan added that he is hopeful the continuation of the mask order will see that trend continue.

KVOE reports the mandate will be reviewed again around the middle of October, at which time it could be renewed again.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 18 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend

News

Man runs across the country to raise childhood cancer awareness

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A man is running across the country to raise money for, and awareness of, childhood cancer.

Wednesdays Child

Wednesday’s Child - Jesus

Updated: 7 hours ago
He’d like to be adopted by a mom who could be the bridge from childhood to adulthood. And help him reach his goal of becoming a police officer.

Latest News

Local

Cats’ Cupboard continues to be valuable resource for K-State students and employees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
While the number of students taking classes in-person on Kansas State University’s campus, the university food pantry, Cats' Cupboard, is continuing to provide items to fill the gap.

Local

’Farmers to Families’ produce program creates partnership between a farm and church in Manhattan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than 100 boxes of fresh produce were given away in the Farmers to Families Produce giveaway Wednesday in Manhattan.

News

Townsite Cafe holds ribbon cutting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A downtown cafe held a celebration Wednesday to draw attention to all it has to offer.

News

YWCA Northeast Kansas honors Women of Excellence

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The YWCA Northeast Kansas held its 32nd annual Women of Excellence Awards. The Wednesday evening event was held virtually, rather than the traditional in-person luncheon.

News

Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 83-year-old

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

Local

School officials address concerns about teacher burnout amid new academic year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Most of the 730 students in the Silver Lake School District are back learning in the classroom but about 30 are learning remotely and administrators are optimistic their teachers are making good connections but are recognizing the challenges.