Emporia City Commission votes to extend mask mandate

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Emporia will have to continue to mask up, at least for the next month.

Emporia city commissioners on Wednesday evening unanimously approved an extension of a mask mandate for just over 30 days, according to KVOE Radio.

The mandate has been in place for the past month.

The mandate requires masks or face coverings be worn in certain circumstances including at indoor and outdoor public places where social distancing can’t be maintained and any time individuals are receiving health-care services, KVOE says.

At Wednesday evening’s session, city commissioner Rob Gilligan said that while the state of Kansas has been struggling in terms of COVID-19 metrics in recent months, Lyon County appears to be holding steady at this time. Gilligan added that he is hopeful the continuation of the mask order will see that trend continue.

KVOE reports the mandate will be reviewed again around the middle of October, at which time it could be renewed again.

