DOJ helps protect women, grants $500,000 to YWCA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA has gotten a $500,000 infusion of cash from the Department of Justice to help protect women in the community.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says the YWCA of Northeast Kansas will see a $500,000 federal grant to help serve victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Our goal is to reduce violence against women and strengthen services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking,” McAllister said. “Statistics show that a shocking number of women and girls are the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The Department of Justice strongly supports partners such as the YWCA Northwest Kansas and Jana’s Campaign in their important efforts to combat such violence and assist survivors.”

According to McAllister, the grant comes from the Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women through its Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Program. He said the OVW issued the grant notification saying the YWCA of Northeast Kansas and its partner, Jana’s Campaign, will use the award to revitalize and expand access to direct advocacy services to victims and survivors in Brown, Jackson and Wabaunsee counties.

McAllister said other goals include increasing awareness and understanding of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking for youth through outreach and training in schools, youth programs and community meetings on healthy relationships and stalking.

According to the U.S. Attorney, the funds will be used to support three full time and one part-time staff position, provide crisis counseling and individual counseling and support groups, assistance with Protections from Abuse and Protection from Stalking Orders, provide case management, advocacy with medical, court and social service systems and provide school and youth based prevention programs. He said YWCA should see its award in 36 months.

For more information on the grant, contact the Office on Violence Against Women at 202-307-6026 and ask for the Outreach and Communications Division.

