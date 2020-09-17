Advertisement

Comey to testify before Senate panel weeks before election

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, to examine the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, to examine the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, appearing just a month before the presidential election as Republicans have tried to make the case that he and his agency conspired against Donald Trump in 2016.

Comey, whom Trump fired in May 2017, will be a featured witness in Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham’s investigation into the origins of the Justice Department’s Russia probe. The president has long tried to discredit that investigation, which concluded with a 2018 report by special counsel Robert Mueller, calling it a “hoax.” Graham said he also invited Mueller to testify but that Mueller had declined.

Mueller’s probe found multiple contacts between the campaign and Russia but said there was not enough evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between the two. His report also examined several instances in which Trump tried to obstruct his investigation but said he could not come to a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Republicans have turned their attention to a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general last year that found multiple errors and omissions in the applications the FBI submitted to conduct surveillance on a former Trump campaign aide early in that investigation. Republicans, and Trump himself, have repeatedly said they believe the department was conspiring against the president before and after the election.

Democrats have argued that the errors in the surveillance do not invalidate the Russia investigation, as the internal Justice Department report said the FBI was justified in opening the investigation and found no evidence that it acted with political bias. They have also slammed Graham’s investigation, along with a separate probe by the GOP-led Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, as an election-year attempt to bolster Trump.

Separate inspector general reports related to Comey’s leadership of the Trump-Russia investigation and the Hillary Clinton email probe identified significant errors in judgment but did not allege evidence of political bias on Comey’s part. One report described him as “insubordinate” during the Clinton investigation while another found that he broke FBI rules in his handling of memos documenting conversations with Trump. The Justice Department declined to prosecute him.

Graham, a close ally of Trump, said Thursday that “the day of reckoning is upon us” when it comes to the beginning of the Russia probe. He said Comey would be “respectfully treated, but asked hard questions.”

The South Carolina Republican, who is also up for reelection, said he is also hoping to hear testimony from former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former agent Peter Strzok, who was removed from the Russia investigation and eventually fired after it was discovered he had sent derogatory text messages about Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Moran urges HHS to address companies undermining drug pricing program

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is joining a bipartisan effort urging Health and Human Services to address pharmaceutical companies undermining a federal program.

National

Survey: 63% of millennials, Gen Z unaware of key Holocaust facts

Updated: moments ago
|
By Greg Brobeck
The first-ever 50 state survey on Holocaust knowledge among Americans within the millennial and Generation Z age groups revealed more than half of those who took part were unaware of key facts of the event.

National

Residents ravaged by flood waters in Sally's path

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
At least one person is dead, another missing, in Alabama's Orange Beach after Sally blew ashore early Wednesday morning dumping torrential rains along the Gulf Coast and Florida's Panhandle.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. sees lower scores on COVID-19 scorecard

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
While higher scores usually mean a better outcome, the Shawnee County COVID-19 community scorecard shows lower scores, meaning the county is on the right track to preventing the spread of the virus.

National

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

Latest News

News

Constitution Day at WU

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A roundtable discussion was held at the university.

National

VIDEO: Virginia bus passenger robbed while having heart attack; suspect in custody

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Video footage shows a Virginia man robbing an unresponsive passenger on a Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) bus who was having a heart attack.

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

National

Party leaders preview Minnesota campaign events

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National

Virginia man accused of robbing dying man on bus

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
A Virginia man is accused of robbing a man who died of a heart attack while on a bus.

News

Shawnee County extends reporting period for July flooding damages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Local and state officials say Shawnee County could qualify for federal funds for damages created by recent flash floods and is extending its reporting period.