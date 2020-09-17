Cats’ Cupboard continues to be valuable resource for K-State students and employees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While the number of students taking classes in-person on Kansas State University’s campus, the university food pantry, Cats' Cupboard, is continuing to provide items to fill the gap.

Cats' Cupboard serves students and employees of K-State, serving everyone from the first year student who doesn’t have housing in Manhattan to single parents trying to make ends meet.

Providing non-perishable food items as well as personal hygiene and even some small household items.

During the ‘Stay at Home’ order, Cats' Cupboard did not receive many food donations.

Thanks to the check presented by Dillons during the All in for K-State campaign in March 2019, Cats' Cupboard was able to purchase groceries at Dillons stores in Manhattan to keep the shelves full during that time.

There have been many who are making use of Cats' Cupboard for the first time this semester, and others who have made use of the program last school year.

“We believe that if someone finds their way to Cats' Cupboard, it’s because they have a legitimate need. That’s a…that’s a big step to take to ask for help, and so all we do is we say ‘Take what you need, use what you take, and be mindful of your fellow Wildcats.’” Cats' Cupboard, Operations Lead, Sarah Hoyt says.

If you would like to donate to Cats' Cupboard, they have an Amazon wishlist, and gift cards are welcome for Sam’s Club as Cats' Cupboard was recently gifted a Sam’s Club membership. If you would like to shop locally, there is always need for canned proteins, like canned chicken, tuna, and all varieties of beans(kidney, pinto, black beans, etc).

