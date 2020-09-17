CapFed gives Ronald McDonald House a birthday surprise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal is surprising Ronald McDonald House with a True Blue birthday gift.

Capitol Federal says it celebrated its 127th birthday by hosting 127 customer giveaways, 127 employee giveaways and 127 giveaways to a community nonprofit.

According to the bank, customers and employees nominate their favorite nonprofit organizations and Ronald McDonald has been chosen to receive 127 gift cards with $127 each, totaling over $16,129.

CapFed said it will host a surprise presentation to present the Ronald McDonald House with their True Blue gift.

According to CapFed, the gift will be presented at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas, 825 SW Buchanan St.

Capitol Federal said employees will present the gift to Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Mindee Reece and Ronald McDonald House staff.

