Advertisement

CapFed gives Ronald McDonald House a birthday surprise

(WCJB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal is surprising Ronald McDonald House with a True Blue birthday gift.

Capitol Federal says it celebrated its 127th birthday by hosting 127 customer giveaways, 127 employee giveaways and 127 giveaways to a community nonprofit.

According to the bank, customers and employees nominate their favorite nonprofit organizations and Ronald McDonald has been chosen to receive 127 gift cards with $127 each, totaling over $16,129.

CapFed said it will host a surprise presentation to present the Ronald McDonald House with their True Blue gift.

According to CapFed, the gift will be presented at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas, 825 SW Buchanan St.

Capitol Federal said employees will present the gift to Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Mindee Reece and Ronald McDonald House staff.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space opens at Washburn University

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn University is celebrating the grand opening of its Multicultural Intersectional Learning Space.

News

SNCO Health Officer recommends new visitor guidelines for nursing homes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, is recommending adjusting visitation restrictions for nursing homes and high-risk individuals.

Coronavirus

Student at WRHS tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A student at Washburn Rural High School has tested positive for COVID-19 warranting the quarantine of six other individuals.

News

Man arrested after early-morning chase in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Thomas C. West Jr., 49, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple traffic and drug-related offenses following a chase early Thursday that ended on the city's west side, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Wetmore school goes to remote learning after COVID-19 cases reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Wetmore Academic Center has gone to remote learning after a third positive COVID-19 case was reported this week, according to KMZA Radio.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Midday in Kansas Blue Sky Squadron Interview

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midday in Kansas

News

One in custody after early-morning incident in west Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was in custody after a fight early Thursday near S.W. 21st and Belle in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

Emporia City Commission votes to extend mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Emporia City Commission on Wednesday evening unanimously approved extending a mask mandate for the next month.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend