A third party contractor at Presbyterian Manor has tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third party, nondirect resident care contractor at Presbyterian Manor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Presbyterian Manor says a third party, nondirect resident care contractor has tested positive for COVID-19 and did not have direct contact with residents of the home or employees.

“We continue to prioritize the safety of our residents, employees and contract employees,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director of Topeka Presbyterian Manor.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the Shawnee County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Epidemiology Hotline have been notified of the case. It said due to the contractor not having direct contact with any residents or employees for an extended period of time it is not considering additional testing.

The adult care facility said the positive test is the result of ongoing weekly testing at the community and the individual is asymptomatic.

Presbyterian Manor said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandated surveillance testing of staff, which requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at the campus are to be tested on a frequency determined by Shawnee County’s testing positivity rate. It said based on the current county positivity rate for COVID-19 test, the campus is testing staff once a week.

According to the facility, the contractor that tested positive is recovering at home and will remain in isolation until allowed to return to work by the Health Department. It said following CDC guidelines, symptomatic team members may only return to work once they have been symptom-free for 72 hours without the aid of a fever reducer and must show improvement in respiratory symptoms, allowing at least 10 days to pass since the symptoms first appeared. It said asymptomatic members must quarantine for 14 days before returning to work. It said after they return, it will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

Presbyterian Manor said all team members are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as they are constantly updated. It said the community regularly reinforces with all staff that they should not report to work if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness or not feeling well.

