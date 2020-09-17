Advertisement

A third party contractor at Presbyterian Manor has tested positive for COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third party, nondirect resident care contractor at Presbyterian Manor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Presbyterian Manor says a third party, nondirect resident care contractor has tested positive for COVID-19 and did not have direct contact with residents of the home or employees.

“We continue to prioritize the safety of our residents, employees and contract employees,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director of Topeka Presbyterian Manor.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the Shawnee County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Epidemiology Hotline have been notified of the case. It said due to the contractor not having direct contact with any residents or employees for an extended period of time it is not considering additional testing.

The adult care facility said the positive test is the result of ongoing weekly testing at the community and the individual is asymptomatic.

Presbyterian Manor said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandated surveillance testing of staff, which requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at the campus are to be tested on a frequency determined by Shawnee County’s testing positivity rate. It said based on the current county positivity rate for COVID-19 test, the campus is testing staff once a week.

According to the facility, the contractor that tested positive is recovering at home and will remain in isolation until allowed to return to work by the Health Department. It said following CDC guidelines, symptomatic team members may only return to work once they have been symptom-free for 72 hours without the aid of a fever reducer and must show improvement in respiratory symptoms, allowing at least 10 days to pass since the symptoms first appeared. It said asymptomatic members must quarantine for 14 days before returning to work. It said after they return, it will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

Presbyterian Manor said all team members are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as they are constantly updated. It said the community regularly reinforces with all staff that they should not report to work if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness or not feeling well.

For more information on Presbyterian Manor, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Health Officer reveals improving numbers for COVID-19 handling in the area

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino released promising numbers that illustrate an improving situation for the presence of COVID-19 in the county.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer reveals improving numbers for COVID-19 handling in the area

Updated: 11 minutes ago
At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino released promising numbers that illustrate an improving situation for the presence of COVID-19 in the county.

News

Senior Vice President of Residential Services starts at TFI

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
TFI is welcoming a new Senior Vice President of Residential Services.

News

Man in critical condition after shooting in SW Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Riley County first responders hear new radio system

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County emergency responders will now be able to hear calls with better clarity.

News

Kansas man to serve minimum of 50 years for indecent liberties with a child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas man has received a prison sentence of 50 years to life for indecent liberties with a child.

News

Denver case ruling cited in Dominique White lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A Federal Appeals court ruling says courts must consider an officer’s perspective when reviewing use of force situations.

News

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner previews voting QR Codes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell is showing residents how to use QR Codes and informational links sent in voting postcards.

News

DOJ helps protect women, grants $500,000 to YWCA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The YWCA has gotten a $500,000 infusion of cash from the Department of Justice to help protect women in the community.

News

Essential services in Kansas receive $290 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Child supervision, public health and other essential services are getting an infusion of $290 million in COVID-19 relief funding.