Wednesday night forecast: Slightly cooler Thursday

Cold front today/this evening will come through dry
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Friday-Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows remaining in the 50s.

Next week: Consistent temperatures with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows in the mid-upper 50s. This looks to continue Thursday and Friday as well.

Taking Action:

Patchy dense fog will continue to be a hazard to monitor the next couple mornings otherwise enjoy the nice weather pattern that we’re in

