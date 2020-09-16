Wednesday night forecast: Slightly cooler Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Friday-Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows remaining in the 50s.

Next week: Consistent temperatures with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows in the mid-upper 50s. This looks to continue Thursday and Friday as well.

Taking Action:

Patchy dense fog will continue to be a hazard to monitor the next couple mornings otherwise enjoy the nice weather pattern that we’re in

