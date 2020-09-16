Wednesday night forecast: Slightly cooler Thursday
Cold front today/this evening will come through dry
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
Friday-Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows remaining in the 50s.
Next week: Consistent temperatures with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows in the mid-upper 50s. This looks to continue Thursday and Friday as well.
Taking Action:
Patchy dense fog will continue to be a hazard to monitor the next couple mornings otherwise enjoy the nice weather pattern that we’re in
