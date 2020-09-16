Wednesday forecast: Warmest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front this afternoon/this evening will bring some clouds but no precipitation. It’ll also bring a northerly wind and many spots in the 70s to end the week. Not only will the cold front come through dry with no rain, there aren’t any storm systems in the extended outlook that will bring any meaningful rainfall. In fact the long range model that goes out to October 1st has northeast Kansas receiving less than 0.50″ of rain.

The only factor in the forecast that may change is the temperatures (but only by about 2-4 degrees) and cloud cover. Right now just have clouds today with sunny skies the other 7 days in the 8 day forecast so will take that factor in account on a day by day basis on if there are at least some clouds that may affect the area. Of course haze could be a factor anytime due to wildfires out west and at times it may look like it’s cloudy but in reality it isn’t. This could reduce expected forecast highs by a few degrees but shouldn’t have a major impact.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds for most will be around 5 mph or less and eventually shifting to the north as the cold front pushes through. Areas in north-central Kansas may have more of a wind closer to 10 to even 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Friday-Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows remaining in the 50s.

Next week: Consistent temperatures with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows in the mid-upper 50s. This looks to continue Thursday and Friday as well.

Taking Action:

Patchy dense fog will continue to be a hazard to monitor the next couple mornings otherwise enjoy the nice weather pattern that we’re in

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.