Water rescue crew training hosted by Geary County-Junction City Water Rescue crew

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City-Geary County Dive team is training more individuals the proper techniques of water rescues this week on the Kansas River and at Milford Lake.

The 40-hour training started Monday and included classwork alongside the training exercises on the water.

Tuesday afternoon, the trainees worked on properly securing ropes to assist crews during an active water rescue situation.

The rope lines are used to help guide rescuers along specific areas of the moving water and provides a way for the crew on the shore to help pull rescuers back to safety.

“There’s numerous things that can go wrong, so we’re teaching them the technical aspect of setting up a platform that divers can deploy in the water.” Dive Rescue International, corporate instructor, Jeff Morgan says.

“The more people we have that are certified to actually get in the water and do the swift water rescue, it just means more members of the team that are actually available, if the need arises.” Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. David Gilbert says.

Training will continue on the Kansas River Wednesday morning with rescuers using diving equipment to train, and later this week training will more to Milford Lake.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.