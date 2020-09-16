Advertisement

Ward-Meade Garden Glow lights up Old Prairie Town

(WIFR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ward-Meade Garden Glow will light up Old Prairie Town from Oct. 2-11.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department says the Ward-Meade Garden Glow, a new event, is scheduled for Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden. It said the event is patterned after the popular Tulips at Twilight event.

SCP&R said Garden Glow features lighted displays, larger than life illuminated flowers and seasonal plants illuminated by luminaries. It said while Garden Glow will feature some of the same displays seen at Tulips at Twilight, the event will also highlight some never before seen displays as well.

According to the Department, the event will run from 7-10 p.m. each night and admission is a $5 donation. It said children ages five and under are free. It said social distancing will be practiced and a limited number of guests will be allowed in the garden at a time.

“We really wanted to offer the public a fun and exciting event after so many events have been canceled due to COVID-19,” said John Bell, recreation supervisor for Old Prairie Town. “With Garden Glow, we are still able to offer a great event to the community with appropriate safety guidelines in place.”

SCP&R said Garden Glow also takes the place of the Apple Festival which was canceled due to COVID-19 this year.

