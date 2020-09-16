Wamego Wastewater Treatment operator indicted for Clean Water Act violations

(WIBW) - An operator of the Wamego Wastewater Treatment Facility is accused of sending untreated or inadequately treated sewage into the Kansas River.

David Schleif, 47, of Belvue was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of violating the Clean Water Act. He also faces 19 counts of using falsified data in discharge monitoring reports. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Schleif provided reports showing lower levels of biochemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids and E. coli than what was in the actual tests results.

Prosecutors say it happened between May 2017 and August 2019.

If convicted, Schleif faces of up three in prison on the discharge count, plus up to two years and a $10,000 fine for each of the other counts.

