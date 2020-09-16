Advertisement

Wamego principal says current setup could lead to burnout for teachers

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego High School Principal Kale Katt says the current setup of both in-person and online classes could lead to teacher burnout, according to KMAN Radio.

Katt spoke Monday to the Wamego Unified School District 320 Board of Education, where he discussed challenges teachers are facing in his building.

“It’s difficult to juggle your remote students and your on-site students at the same time," Katt said. “Teachers have to have every single thing set up on their computer, even different windows pulled up, so there’s not that ‘Let me pull this up and spend three minutes of nothing here, while I lose my remote kids.'”

Among the biggest challenges facing teachers at present is the area of lesson planning. Katt says teachers are spending their planning periods attending to remote students, rather than actually making lesson plans.

Another challenge is trying to give students 100 percent undivided attention, he said.

“When you’re on site, you’re their teacher, they’re looking to you for everything," Katt says. “You’ve only got about 50 percent of yourself to give them, because your other 50 percent is with your remote kids at the same time.”

According to KMAN, Katt is concerned teachers may become burned out before long.

“I fear that the pace we’re moving at right now is not a sustainable pace," he said. “I feel like we’ve started out sprinting a marathon and we have just hit a wall with 25 miles left to go.”

KMAN says Wamego High School has 472 students this semester. Of that number, 39 are signed up as remote learners. However, the number of remote students has reached 45 to 50 because of quarantines.

USD 320 students began their first full week of classes Monday, following a staggered reopening around Labor Day weekend.

