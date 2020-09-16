Tuesday Night forecast: Foggy tonight and sunshine Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Warmest day of the week. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds light and variable.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Thursday-Friday will be cooler and in the 70s. There has been uncertainty on how cool it will be especially on Friday and there still remains a slight difference in the models so will keep it more in the middle for the 8 day and in the mid 70s but don’t be surprised if some spots were in the low 70s especially farther to the east you are toward the Missouri border.

The extended forecast doesn’t offer much confidence in rain chances even looking beyond the 8 day forecast. The fall equinox also begins next Tuesday at 8:31am.

Taking Action:

Patchy dense fog will continue to be a hazard to monitor the next couple mornings otherwise enjoy the nice weather pattern that we’re in

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.