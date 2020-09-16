TPS Foundation awarded RX Medical Grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Community Foundation has awarded Topeka Public Schools Foundation an RX Medical Grant.

Topeka Public Schools says the Topeka Public Schools Foundation has been awarded $15,000 through a grant from the Topeka Community Foundation which will provide funding for prescription drugs and special needs medical support to TPS students in grades K-12.

“No family should have to choose between meals and medicine,” said Marsha Pope, TCF President. “We are proud to partner with Topeka Public Schools Foundation to assist families in our community in getting the medical help they need to ensure minimal disruption in their education and employment,” said Marsha Pope, TCF President.

The Foundation is appreciative of this assistance that will afford many TPS students, family members and staff the ability to fill prescriptions that otherwise might have gone unfilled," said Pamela Johnson Betts, Executive Director of the TPS Foundation. “This can lead to not only better health, but to the prevention of potential health decline and correlating attendance issues for both students and staff.”

TPS said the TPS Foundation will enlist school staff such as social workers, nurses and counselors to help identify those in need of assistance. It said school level personnel understand and know the families and staff that may have an urgent, direct and immediate prescription and medical health needs.

“Currently 73 percent of the TPS students in grades K-12 are receiving free or reduced lunches," said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, TPS Superintendant. "In addition, a large share of the 13,300 students, families and 2,472 staff (mainly paras) are either uninsured or underinsured making it difficult even in the best of times for them to make household ends meet and to receive adequate medical care.”

According to TPS, the new RX medical needs program is funded through June of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.