Topeka man faces drug charges after officer finds narcotics in pickup truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing multiple drug-related charges after an officer found narcotics in his pickup truck.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old man is facing multiple drug-related charges and traffic violations after a traffic stop was conducted near SW 10t St. and SW Topeka Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Brian Hill, on Sept. 15, just before 4 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 pickup truck near SW 10th St. and SW Topeka Blvd. He said during the investigation, drugs were found in the truck.

Hill said the driver, Shane D. Kendall, 37, of Topeka, was placed in custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kendall was arrested for a felony warrant through Shawnee Co. for aggravated battery and is facing multiple drug-related charges and traffic violations.

Sheriff Hill said he appreciates the continued focus from patrol on illegal drugs in the community.

