Topeka man faces drug charges after 4-wheeler traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing drug charges after a deputy stopped his 4-wheeler for a traffic violation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Randy D. Clelland, 60, of Topeka, is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and a traffic violation after a stop on Clelland’s 4-wheeler in the 2300 block of NE Calhoun Bluff Rd. late Tuesday night.

Sheriff Brian Hill said on Sept. 15, shortly before midnight, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Polaris Magnum 4-wheeler and the driver, Clelland, was placed into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clelland was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant through Shawnee County and is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and a traffic violation.

Sheriff Hill said he appreciates the continued focus from patrol on illegal narcotics in the community.

