Staff members dressed as superheroes welcome students back to McClure Elementary School

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children received a super welcome Wednesday morning when they arrived at McClure Elementary School for the first day of in-person classes for the fall semester.

Teachers, faculty and staff members were dressed in colorful superheroes costumes as the students arrived.

“We are so excited to have them back,” said McClure Principal Jennifer Gordon, who wore a WonderWoman costume. “We tried to brighten up our place a little bit -- get some balloons up -- and just make sure they know that they’re coming to a school that has superheroes that work here. And when our students leave, they’re going to be superheroes.”

The only students who were back in the building on Wednesday were those in preschool and kindergarten. Gordon said she expected about 65 total students to be at the school, 2529 S.W. Chelsea Drive.

Students had their temperatures checked upon their arrival before being escorted inside the building to their classrooms.

Once in their classrooms, measures already had been taken to keep the students socially distanced. Handwashing each hour also was to take place.

Each classroom had a maximum of 15 students, Gordon added.

As of Wednesday morning, no date had been set for the return of older students to buildings in Topeka Unified School District 501.

Officials said the return of students for in-person classes will be based in large part on recommendations from the Shawnee County Health Department, which is tracking local coronavirus cases.

