Shawnee North Community Park introduces kids to nature in Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day

(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day is introducing children to nature at the Shawnee North Community Park nature trail.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department says Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 19, at the Shawnee North Community Park nature trail. It said kids will hike the trail and join in activities like archery, casting a fishing line, creek discovery, nature mural painting and tree smarts. It said there will be a prize drawing when the last group of hikers finishes the trail.

SCP&R said social distancing will be observed, hand sanitizer will be provided after each activity and masks will be encouraged at all times participants are not socially distanced.

According to the department, Kansas Wildscape, promoting Outdoor Kansas or Kids, recognizes there was once a time when Kansas kids grew up outdoors, working on the family farm, chasing fogs, wandering creeks and rivers and more. It said today’s children grow up in a generation of technology, constant activities and expectations with strict boundaries set by parents and society to protect children. It said this can result in a shrinking sensory world.

SCP&R said Outdoor Kansas for Kids pairs adults with kids to partner and mentor them to enjoy recreational opportunities and promote and provide active lifestyles.

According to the department, Kansas Wildscapes previously named SCP&R’s Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day as one of the best in Kansas.

SCP&R said there are over 40 Outdoor Kansas for Kids sites across the stat with over 13,000 kids participating. It said the program is free and open to all children.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

