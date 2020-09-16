Shawnee Man sentenced to prison for buying membership to child porn site

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for buying a membership to a child pornography website.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Shawnee man was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in federal prison for buying a membership to access a child pornography website. He said the man was also fine $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

According to McAllister, Daryl Miller, 36, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty to one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

McAllister said Miller was discovered during an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations into the trafficking of child pornography on the Dark Web. He said investigators in Washington, D.C., accessed the site that sold access to users and served a search warrant for the site’s server where they found that Miller had made 10 payments to the site in 2016 and 2017. He said Miller used bitcoin, a virtual currency, to make the payments.

According to McAllister, a forensic analysis of electronic devices in Miller’s home confirmed that he had downloaded child pornography.

McAllister said he is grateful for the work of the HSI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.