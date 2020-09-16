Shawnee Heights looks at ways to bring students back to campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, Shawnee Heights said it will be looking at safe ways to bring students back to campus.

Shawnee Heights USD 450 said in an email to parents on Wednesday that it recognizes the importance of in-person learning and will be looking at ways to bring students back to campus while keeping them safe in a manner that can be sustained over time.

The school district said it is working with the Kansas State Department of Education and the Kansas Schools Gating Criteria in the Navigating Change document. It said its first step will be to look at ways to reintegrate Pre-K through 6th-grade students to full on-site learning while maintaining mandated COVID-19 guidance.

The district said first it will survey elementary teachers and staff looking at their comfort level with returning to full onsite learning. It said survey results will be presented at the Sept. 21, Board of Education meeting.

The district said then it will survey elementary parents to see where their comfort level is with returning to full on-site learning. It said the results and a draft Return-to-School proposal will be presented at the Oct. 5, Board of Education meeting. it said the proposal will consider teacher and parent survey results and the current state of its learning Scenario Movement Scorecard in proposing a phasing in timeline for different grade levels to return to school.

Shawnee Heights said it understands its current Learning Scenario is not easy and also knows that some families feel anxious about the potential of moving back to onsite learning. It said it wants to assure parents that the decision will not be taken lightly and it will listen to the advice of parents, staff and the Shawnee County Health Department. It said it will continue to offer a full remote learning option to students no matter the Learning Scenario offered.

The district said it would like to thank parents, faculty and staff for their continued support and patience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

