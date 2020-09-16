Advertisement

Sen. Moran lends applause to President Trump for Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Sep. 16, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Moran is giving a round of applause to President Donald Trump in his role in the historic Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran says he spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday to commend President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others in the administration for their roles in the historic Abraham Accords Peace Agreement which normalizes relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“These historic agreements begin the process of normalizing relations between the two Gulf countries and the Jewish state,” said Sen. Moran. “After seven decades of isolation in the region, the Abraham Accords signify Israel’s existence is finally being accepted by Arab countries, opening new prospects for greater economic, security, and cultural cooperation that will benefit all those in the region and all of us around the world. I commend President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and many others in this administration for facilitating this historic agreement and advancing the cause of peace and prosperity in the region.”

Senator Moran said he would like to use the opportunity to commend the accomplishment and hopes the U.S. is able to bring more peace and stability to the Middle East.

To watch Senator Moran’s full speech, click here.

