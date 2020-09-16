Riley County Police investigating indecent liberties with a child report

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a case involving indecent liberties with a child that was reported Monday.

According to the Riley County Police Department’s website, the case was reported around 3:28 p.m. Monday. The location wasn’t disclosed.

An 11-year-old girl is listed as the victim in the incident and a 52-year-old man is listed as the suspect. According to the police report, the man was known to the victim.

Because of the nature of the crime, additional information wasn’t being released.

