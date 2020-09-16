Advertisement

Riley County Police investigating indecent liberties with a child report

Riley County police are investigating an indecent liberties with a child case in which an 11-year-old girl is listed as the victim and a 52-year-old man is listed as the suspect.
Riley County police are investigating an indecent liberties with a child case in which an 11-year-old girl is listed as the victim and a 52-year-old man is listed as the suspect.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a case involving indecent liberties with a child that was reported Monday.

According to the Riley County Police Department’s website, the case was reported around 3:28 p.m. Monday. The location wasn’t disclosed.

An 11-year-old girl is listed as the victim in the incident and a 52-year-old man is listed as the suspect. According to the police report, the man was known to the victim.

Because of the nature of the crime, additional information wasn’t being released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

