Riley County Health officials confirm new outbreak, increase in positive results

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health officials confirm 2 new recoveries and 111 new positives since Monday’s COVID-19 information update.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at the Hylton Heights KinderCare facility in Manhattan. One staff member tested positive on September 3, 2020 and the facility voluntarily closed at that time. Since then, six additional individuals associated with the center have tested positive, and an additional 3 tests are still waiting for results. The facility remains closed at the time of this update.

According to Riley County Health officials, the large increase in positive cases is due to a delay from EpiTrax, the state electronic disease surveillance system.

Many of the new positives in Wednesday’s report comes from data collected over the last two weeks.

The EpiTrax system handled 15,000 messages per month in a typical year, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic volume of messages to the system have increase to more than 118,000 messages per month.

Riley County Health Department staff are looking for a more efficient way to gather data directly from local providers.

As of Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, the Riley County COVID-19 numbers include:

· Total active: 772

· Total recovered: 721

· Total deaths: 8

· Total active, current outbreaks: 15

· Total positive COVID-19 cases in Riley County Residents: 1,501

· Total negative COVID-19 results in Riley County: 8,025

09-16-2020 Riley County COVID-19 positive test results by age; change in numbers reflect change in age of patient, if birthday has occurred since testing. (Riley County Health Department | WIBW)

“We’re doing our best, and this is the data we have at this point. We are working to get the information straightened out. Thankfully, healthcare providers receive test results directly from labs and can notify patients right away. We’re going to work with local providers to try and streamline the communication process and ensure that contact tracing can take place quickly.” Riley County, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

In Riley County, there are currently 15 active outbreaks. The outbreak initially reported at Delta Theta has expired.

Three COVID-19 patients are currently being cared for at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, as the individuals are experiencing symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.

Riley County’s Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs, will record a video update for the current COVID-19 situation within the county. This video will be posted to Facebook and will replace the previous Facebook live updates.

Riley County Health officials also remind those who have symptoms, are considered a close contact with a positive patient or want information about how to get tested for COVID-19, to contact your health care provider, or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening line is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and is staffed by area nurses.

