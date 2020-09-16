Professors celebrate Constitution Day with Washburn Law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Law is honoring Constitution Day with a Zoom broadcast highlighting the 2019-20 Supreme Court session.

Washburn University says to honor Constitution Day, the School of Law will present a Zoom program broadcast of “Constitution Day: Supreme Court Highlights 2019-20.” The school said the program will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m. and will allow a limited amount of participants into Room 102 at Washburn Law to follow social distancing guidelines.

According to the school, Washburn Law professor Jeffrey D. Jackson will discuss important cases in Constitutional law that were decided by the U.S. Supreme Court during the 2019-20 session. It said Jackson will be joined by a roundtable discussion of the cases which highlights their significance by Dr. Bruce Mactavish of the history department and Professor Grant Armstrong of the political science department.

The University said Constitution Day was established in 1932 under the Byrd Act.

Washburn said those wanting to attend the event over Zoom or in-person should contact Donna Vilander at donna.vilander@washburn.edu. It said the event is sponsored by the Washburn University School of Law and Centers for Excellence.

