New Starlite owners plan to open brewery

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new owners of the building previously housing Starlite Skate have revealed their plans moving forward.

Luke and Ashley Loewen bought the property on 301 SE 45th St. in August after the previous ownership decided to close permanently. The couple plans to turn it into a brewery.

The Loewens say they’ll have plenty of beer and have yet to decide what food to serve.

Ashley says they have a long way to go, but they are excited to bring a fun, family friendly environment to Southeast Topeka. They hope to open next summer.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

