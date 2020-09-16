Man barricaded inside an apartment in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in SW Topeka.

According to TPD, officers were called to the 5800 block of SW Candletree Drive, Wednesday afternoon after someone called 911 to report a man was damaging vehicles in the complex parking lot. The suspect allegedly slashed tires in the lot.

When officers tried to make contact with him, he ran into the apartment and is refusing to come out.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.

