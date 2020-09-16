Advertisement

LPD cracks down on impaired driving

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is cracking down on driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 19, it will conduct DUI Saturation Patrols. It said the patrol detail is funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation and will put extra officers in the city to look specifically for drivers showing signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.

LPD said drivers showing signs of alcohol and drug consumption will be evaluated and appropriate enforcement actions will be taken.

According to the Department, the program is meant to put more officers in the city with the goal of detecting and deterring impaired driving.

LPD said it is reminding drivers to a designated sober driver and to do their part to help make the streets of Lawrence safer.

