Lighthouse Day School holds ribbon-cutting

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest early-childhood educational center welcomed its first class today.

Lighthouse Day School held the ribbon cutting for its new facility today on 43rd St. off of Hwy 75.

The school welcomes kids between the ages of 3 and 5 for pre-school learning, and offers full and part-time services. The facility has plenty of room inside the 4,100 square foot building and plenty of things for kids to do outside.

“We believe in outdoor spaces and outdoor exploration, and offer a playground, a bike track, our own soccer field over there, and community gardening for the children,” owner and director Susanne Littrell said.

Lighthouse offers a bilingual environment where kids may be able to pick up a few words in German as well.

