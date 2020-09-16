Kansas announces postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will be no Kansas Relays in 2021 due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

According to a release from Kansas Athletics Wednesday, the decision was made from financial obstacles created by COVID-19, along the monitoring and assessing of the budget expenses. They also said with high school and collegiate athletes traveling to Lawrence from various areas of the country also impacted the decision.

The release said, “Due to these demands as well as concern with hosting an event of high school and collegiate athletes traveling to Lawrence from various areas of the country, Kansas Athletics leadership has made the decision to postpone the 2021 Kansas Relays.”

Last spring’s event was cancelled due to the early onset of the global pandemic.

The Kansas Relays had been held every year since 1923, with the exception of World War II cancellations of 1943-1945 and 1998-99 because of renovations to Memorial Stadium.

“'This is a difficult, but necessary, decision in the midst of a very trying time for our community and Kansas Athletics,' said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have to operate in as lean a fashion as possible, while not inhibiting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes. There are a lot of logistical details and planning that goes into this event, so delaying the decision any longer would not be beneficial to many individuals' time and resources. At a minimum, this will save $300,000 from the KAI budget for an event that would likely have cost significantly more with the current testing protocols.'”

