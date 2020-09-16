Advertisement

Kansas announces postponement of 2021 Kansas Relays

(WBKO)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will be no Kansas Relays in 2021 due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

According to a release from Kansas Athletics Wednesday, the decision was made from financial obstacles created by COVID-19, along the monitoring and assessing of the budget expenses. They also said with high school and collegiate athletes traveling to Lawrence from various areas of the country also impacted the decision.

The release said, “Due to these demands as well as concern with hosting an event of high school and collegiate athletes traveling to Lawrence from various areas of the country, Kansas Athletics leadership has made the decision to postpone the 2021 Kansas Relays.”

Last spring’s event was cancelled due to the early onset of the global pandemic.

The Kansas Relays had been held every year since 1923, with the exception of World War II cancellations of 1943-1945 and 1998-99 because of renovations to Memorial Stadium.

“'This is a difficult, but necessary, decision in the midst of a very trying time for our community and Kansas Athletics,' said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have to operate in as lean a fashion as possible, while not inhibiting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes. There are a lot of logistical details and planning that goes into this event, so delaying the decision any longer would not be beneficial to many individuals' time and resources. At a minimum, this will save $300,000 from the KAI budget for an event that would likely have cost significantly more with the current testing protocols.'”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

Sports

College basketball sets date for the season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The college basketball season is expected to begin at the end of November, pending approval by a Division I Council vote to officially begin.

Sports

Gary Woodland introduced to the US Open by Amy Bockerstette

Updated: 22 hours ago
As Gary Woodland teed off for the 2020 US Open, he received a special introduction by a longtime friend.

Sports

Arkansas State postpones game due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
A few days after playing Kansas State to open the season, Arkansas State will postpone their next game due to COVID-19.

Latest News

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ: Jackson Heights 41, ACCHS 6

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
In their season opener, Jackson Heights beat ACCHS 41-6.

Sports

KPZ: Jackson Heights 41, ACCHS 6

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Jackson Heights wins their season opener 41-6 over ACCHS.

Sports

ESU athletes return to practices

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
After a practices for halted due to COVID-19, Emporia State University has restarted all intercollegiate athletics activities.

Sports

Jayhawks lose rematch against Coastal Carolina, 38-23

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas Jayhawks dropped their home opener against Coastal Carolina, losing 38-23.