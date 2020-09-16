Advertisement

Safety improvements underway at Kansas River weir

Since 2007, 3 boaters have died after getting trapped in currents created by the weir.
File Photo: Kansas River Weir
File Photo: Kansas River Weir(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be updating the Kansas River weir at the Saline Rd. Kansas River Public Access point.

According to the City of Topeka, work is underway to make a dangerous spot along the Kansas River safer for those floating through town.

The City of Topeka says public access to the Kansas River from Saline Road in North Topeka is closed for construction.

Officials say the road and entire area around the boat ramp will be entirely shut down until the end of the year while improvements are made to the nearby river weir.

Those improvements include a new paddlers channel, which will allow kayakers and boaters to safely navigate the area without having to portage.

Additional features include the alteration of wing dikes and the addition of underwater rocks and concrete to calm current.

In recent years, at least three people have drowned at the location after they were pulled underwater.

The City said for river users, it recommends using the Kaw River State Park or Seward Ave. access during the construction.

For more information on Topeka construction projects, visit the Topeka Open Projects Dashboard and look for Project Number T-281058.01, KS River Weir Upstream Modifications.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Staff members dressed as superheroes welcome students back to school

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
McClure Elementary School Principal Jennifer Gordon wore a WonderWoman outfit on Wednesday as students were welcomed to their first day of in-person classes.

News

Ward-Meade Garden Glow lights up Old Prairie Town

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Ward-Meade Garden Glow will light up Old Prairie Town from Oct. 2-11.

News

Sen. Moran lends applause to President Trump for Abraham Accords Peace Agreement

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Moran is giving a round of applause to President Donald Trump in his role in the historic Abraham Accords Peace Agreement.

News

Staff members dressed as superheroes welcome students back to McClure Elementary School

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
McClure Elementary School Principal Jennifer Gordon was dressed as WonderWoman as part of a superheroes welcome for students arriving for the first day of in-person classes on Wednesday morning at the school, 2529 S.W. Chelsea Drive.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Man sentenced to prison for buying membership to child porn site

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Shawnee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for buying a membership to a child pornography website.

News

Local students win Discovery Award inspired by unsung heroes

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Washburn Rural Middle School student and a Seaman High School student have won the Discovery Award competition grand prizes.

News

Professors celebrate Constitution Day with Washburn Law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn Law is honoring Constitution Day with a Zoom broadcast highlighting the 2019-20 Supreme Court session.

News

Carl Carlson on Annuities

Updated: 4 hours ago
It seems that everywhere you turn you hear something about annuities, people love them or people hate them. Most people don’t understand them.

News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 09-16-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM