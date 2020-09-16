Safety improvements underway at Kansas River weir

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be updating the Kansas River weir at the Saline Rd. Kansas River Public Access point.

According to the City of Topeka, work is underway to make a dangerous spot along the Kansas River safer for those floating through town.

The City of Topeka says public access to the Kansas River from Saline Road in North Topeka is closed for construction.

Officials say the road and entire area around the boat ramp will be entirely shut down until the end of the year while improvements are made to the nearby river weir.

Those improvements include a new paddlers channel, which will allow kayakers and boaters to safely navigate the area without having to portage.

Additional features include the alteration of wing dikes and the addition of underwater rocks and concrete to calm current.

In recent years, at least three people have drowned at the location after they were pulled underwater.

The City said for river users, it recommends using the Kaw River State Park or Seward Ave. access during the construction.

For more information on Topeka construction projects, visit the Topeka Open Projects Dashboard and look for Project Number T-281058.01, KS River Weir Upstream Modifications.

