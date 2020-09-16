Advertisement

IAFF remembers fallen firefighters virtually in wake of COVID-19

(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The International Association of Fire Fighters is moving its Fallen Fire Fighter Remembrance to a virtual platform.

The International Association of Fire Fighters, the largest firefighters' union in the U.S. and Canada, will hold its annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Remembrance virtually on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. It said the names of 245 firefighters and emergency medical personnel that died in the line of duty will be etched onto the Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Co.

According to the Association, the names of the fallen will be highlighted during the virtual event which will be broadcast online.

“The International Association of Fire Fighters remains committed to honoring our fallen firefighters and making sure their families know their loved ones will never be forgotten,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “Though we are unable to hold our beautiful ceremony in person, the IAFF will still pause to honor our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

The Association said it will be holding the event virtually due to COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information on the International Association of Fire Fighters, click here.

