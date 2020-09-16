Advertisement

Gary Woodland introduced to the US Open by Amy Bockerstette

FILE - In this June 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Woodland kisses the U.S. Open trophy after winning the golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. Woodland is making his first start since winning the U.S. Open, hoping to keep his game sharp at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a few weeks before the British Open. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this June 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Woodland kisses the U.S. Open trophy after winning the golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. Woodland is making his first start since winning the U.S. Open, hoping to keep his game sharp at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a few weeks before the British Open. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Gary Woodland teed off for a practice round before the 2020 US Open, he received a special introduction by a longtime friend.

Amy Bockerstette, a golfer with Down syndrome, announced “the pride of Topeka, Kansas and her best friend” Gary Woodland as he teed off on Tuesday.

“That was awesome,” Woodland said of the video introduction. “She had sent me a video wishing me good luck but that’s way better. Obviously her energy is contagious. Put a huge smile on my face. I’m glad to call her a friend.”

The two met back in January 2019 as Bockerstette was invited by the PGA Tour to play a hole with Woodland. A video of her parring the 16th hole with a roaring crowd was seen millions of times across social media.

Gary Woodland will tee off to defend his title alongside Open champion Shane Lowry and U.S. Amateur winner Andy Ogletree on Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Winged Foot Golf Club.

