Dr. Lee Norman hosts COVID-19 update

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman of the KDHE will hold a news conference updating the State of Kansas on its COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says KDHE Secretary, Dr. Lee Norman, will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday regarding Kansas' COVID-19 recovery efforts.

If you’re not able to see the video player, click here, or watch on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.