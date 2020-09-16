Dollar General spends $60,000 on Kansas students
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WIBW) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded almost $60,000 to Kansas schools, libraries and literacy organizations.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation says it will help make a difference during the upcoming school year by awarding almost $60,000 in literacy grants in the state of Kansas. It said with the funds, 14 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations in the state Dollar General calls home will have more resources to support new and continuing literacy programs.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
According to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, grant recipients plan to use the awards to promote literacy and learning in new and continuing literacy programs. It said the grants awarded to Kansas organizations will positively impact the lives of over 4,700 students.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation said Kansas recipients are as follows:
- Garfield Elementary School - Augusta, Butler Co., $2,000
- Reading Roadmap, Inc. - Ottowa, Franklin Co., $2,500
- Hope Lutheran School - Shawnee, Johnson Co., $2,000
- Spring Hill School District - USD 230 - Spring Hill, Johnson Co., $2,000
- Lincoln Elementary School - Lincoln, Lincoln Co., $3,000
- Rawlins County USD 105 - Atwood, Rawlins Co., $2,000
- Ogden Elementary School - Ogden, Riley Co., $3,000
- Fundamental Learning Center, Inc. - Wichita, Sedgwick Co., $25,000
- Holy Savior Catholic Academy - Wichita, Sedgwick Co., $1,800
- Kansas Humane Society of Wichita, Inc. - Wichita, Sedgwick Co., $2,590
- United Way of the Plains - Wichita, Sedgwick Co., $3,996
- United Way of Greater Topeka - Topeka, Shawnee Co., $4,000
- Donnelly College - Kansas City, Wyandotte Co., $2,000
- Turner USD 202 - Kansas City, Wyandotte Co., $4,000
