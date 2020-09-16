Crunch Fitness Topeka welcomes Organized Chaos XVIII

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crunch Fitness is hosting a meet and greet with fighters from Organized Chaos XVIII.

Crunch Fitness Topeka says it is welcoming fighters of Organized Chaos XVIII, which is promoted by the Gladiator Fighting Association, for their final weigh-ins which includes local fighter Jayme Lindstrom, undefeated Chandlor Matney and John Ward, GFA veteran Levi Stevicks and more.

According to Crunch, this is a free event and guests will have the chance to speak with fighters and watch them weigh-in to get excited for the MMA event taking place on Saturday, Sept. 19. It said all guests will also get a free one-week membership to the gym as well as be entered in a chance to win a free one-year membership.

Crunch Fitness said it will be hosting the meet and greet on Friday, Sept. 18, beginning at 5 p.m. and final weigh-ins begin at 6 p.m.

Crunch Fitness Topeka is located at 2905 SW Topeka Blvd.

