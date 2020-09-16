Advertisement

College basketball sets date for the season

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The college basketball season is expected to begin at the end of November with the approval by a Division I Council vote to officially begin.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports in a 247Sports article, the season will start on Nov. 25.

This was confirmed by a tweet from basketball analyst John Goodman in a tweet.

The season was originally expected to start on Nov. 10 with the Champions Classic.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported in early September the two start dates mentioned were Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

The PAC-12 has said they will not be playing in any athletics until January 2021.

