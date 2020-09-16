Capitol Federal celebrates 127 years of banking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal is celebrating its 127th birthday.

Capitol Federal says it celebrated its 127th birthday by hosting 127 customer giveaways, 127 giveaways to a community nonprofit and 127 employee giveaways.

According to Capitol Federal, 127 customers were randomly drawn and mailed a $127 CapFed visa gift card. It said 127 employees were randomly selected to receive a $127 CapFed Visa gift card as well.

CapFed said customers and employees nominated their favorite nonprofit organizations and one was chosen to receive 127 gift cards with $127 each, totaling over $16,000. It said the winning nonprofit will be notified and surprised with their gift cards at a later time.

“We celebrate and share this birthday with our True Blue® customers, communities and employees," said Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus. "We thank them all for being part of the Capitol Federal family that began in 1893. We are 127 years strong and proud to remain committed to our beliefs in Safety in Savings, Sound Lending Policies, Quality Customer Service and a Commitment to Community for generations to come. Happy Birthday!”

