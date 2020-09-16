Advertisement

Capitol Federal celebrates 127 years of banking

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal is celebrating its 127th birthday.

Capitol Federal says it celebrated its 127th birthday by hosting 127 customer giveaways, 127 giveaways to a community nonprofit and 127 employee giveaways.

According to Capitol Federal, 127 customers were randomly drawn and mailed a $127 CapFed visa gift card. It said 127 employees were randomly selected to receive a $127 CapFed Visa gift card as well.

CapFed said customers and employees nominated their favorite nonprofit organizations and one was chosen to receive 127 gift cards with $127 each, totaling over $16,000. It said the winning nonprofit will be notified and surprised with their gift cards at a later time.

“We celebrate and share this birthday with our True Blue® customers, communities and employees," said Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus. "We thank them all for being part of the Capitol Federal family that began in 1893.  We are 127 years strong and proud to remain committed to our beliefs in Safety in Savings, Sound Lending Policies, Quality Customer Service and a Commitment to Community for generations to come.  Happy Birthday!”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

News

Kansas cancer patients, survivors call on Congress

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansans joined hundreds of cancer patients and survivors to make a nationwide call on Congress to make cancer a national priority.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 11 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Dollar General spends $60,000 on Kansas students

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded almost $60,000 to Kansas schools, libraries and literacy organizations.

News

Topeka man faces drug charges after officer finds narcotics in pickup truck

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is facing multiple drug-related charges after an officer found narcotics in his pickup truck.

Latest News

News

TPS Foundation awarded RX Medical Grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Community Foundation has awarded Topeka Public Schools Foundation an RX Medical Grant.

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Slightly cooler Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cold front today/this evening will come through dry

News

Shawnee North Community Park introduces kids to nature in Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day is introducing children to nature at the Shawnee North Community Park nature trail.

News

LPD cracks down on impaired driving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department is cracking down on driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

News

Blind Tiger Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is celebrating Oktoberfest with Topekans.