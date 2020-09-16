Advertisement

Blind Tiger Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is celebrating Oktoberfest with Topekans.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant says it is having a popup Oktoberfest celebration on Friday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 4.

According to the Brewery, there will be 10 full days of German beer, German food, German decorations, servers in Dirndls and German music.

Blind Tiger said it will be offering the following eight authentic German Beer Styles on tap being served in authentic German glassware in all sizes, including the one-liter Masskrug stein served in Munich:

  • Oktoberfest
  • Maibock
  • Kölsch
  • Pils vom Fass
  • Helles
  • Munich Dunkles
  • No Fest Year Festbier
  • Hefeweizen

Blind Tiger also said it would be offering the following German food in order to celebrate:

  • German Bratwurst - made with Blind Tiger Beer
  • Giant German Soft Pretzels - with Brewmaster’s Mustard or Beer Cheese Dip
  • Beer Cheese Soup - with Ham and Bacon
  • German Potato Salad - traditional recipe, served hot
  • German Chocolate Cake - house made

The Brewery, located at 417 SW 37th St, said it is ensuring the safety of patrons by following COVID-19 guidelines closely. It said it has every other table closed, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing practices, cleans each table after a party leaves which includes chair backs and arms, enhanced dishwashing practices, kitchen staff wearing gloves and masks at all times and symptoms evaluations of all staff including a temperature check.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Capitol Federal celebrates 127 years of banking

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Capitol Federal is celebrating its 127th birthday.

News

Shawnee North Community Park introduces kids to nature in Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day is introducing children to nature at the Shawnee North Community Park nature trail.

News

LPD cracks down on impaired driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Lawrence Police Department is cracking down on driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

News

Topeka man faces drug charges after 4-wheeler traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man is facing drug charges after a deputy stopped his 4-wheeler for a traffic violation.

Latest News

News

Dillons holds drive-thru flu clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The event allowed vaccinations without leaving your car.

News

Man barricaded inside an apartment in SW Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Topeka Police Department is negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in SW Topeka.

News

2020 Nancy Perry Day of Caring kicks off

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The United Way of Greater Topeka is kicking off its 2020 Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 18.

Local

Riley County Health officials confirm new outbreak, increase in positive results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Riley County Health officials confirm 2 new recoveries and 192 new positives since Monday’s COVID-19 information update. A new COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at the Hylton Heights KinderCare facility in Manhattan.

News

Dr. Norman discusses KDHE outbreak reporting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is currently reevaluating the way it reports COVID-19 outbreaks.

News

Wamego Wastewater Treatment operator indicted for Clean Water Act violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
David Schleif, 47, of Belvue was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of violating the Clean Water Act. He also faces 19 counts of using falsified data in discharge monitoring reports.