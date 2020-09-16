Blind Tiger Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is celebrating Oktoberfest with Topekans.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant says it is having a popup Oktoberfest celebration on Friday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 4.

According to the Brewery, there will be 10 full days of German beer, German food, German decorations, servers in Dirndls and German music.

Blind Tiger said it will be offering the following eight authentic German Beer Styles on tap being served in authentic German glassware in all sizes, including the one-liter Masskrug stein served in Munich:

Oktoberfest

Maibock

Kölsch

Pils vom Fass

Helles

Munich Dunkles

No Fest Year Festbier

Hefeweizen

Blind Tiger also said it would be offering the following German food in order to celebrate:

German Bratwurst - made with Blind Tiger Beer

Giant German Soft Pretzels - with Brewmaster’s Mustard or Beer Cheese Dip

Beer Cheese Soup - with Ham and Bacon

German Potato Salad - traditional recipe, served hot

German Chocolate Cake - house made

The Brewery, located at 417 SW 37th St, said it is ensuring the safety of patrons by following COVID-19 guidelines closely. It said it has every other table closed, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing practices, cleans each table after a party leaves which includes chair backs and arms, enhanced dishwashing practices, kitchen staff wearing gloves and masks at all times and symptoms evaluations of all staff including a temperature check.

