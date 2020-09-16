Advertisement

Arrowhead Stadium cleared to be potential polling site

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A football-starved nation is getting its games back with the start of the NFL season, but many worry that attending games or get-togethers will lead to a new surge in coronavirus infections. NFL football will kick off Thursday, Sept. 10, in Kansas City at a stadium that's allowing 17,000 fans inside.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. A football-starved nation is getting its games back with the start of the NFL season, but many worry that attending games or get-togethers will lead to a new surge in coronavirus infections. NFL football will kick off Thursday, Sept. 10, in Kansas City at a stadium that's allowing 17,000 fans inside.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Arrowhead Stadium has been cleared by the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board as a potential polling place for the November elections.

According to 41 Action News, Director at the KCEB, Sean Kieffer, said any voter within the their jurisdiction will be allowed to vote at the stadium. They will have voting machines, pending approval of final details.

Those in the jurisdiction include citizens living with the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri in Jackson Co., Missouri.

The city is also considering Bartle Hall and the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy as potential polling locations.

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri is a polling location as well, the team announced Wednesday.

