2020 Nancy Perry Day of Caring kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka is kicking off its 2020 Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 18.

The United Way of Greater Topeka says it will be virtually kicking off its 2020 Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 18, replacing the traditional breakfast. It said in-person attendance has been limited to 20 residents due to COVID-19 guidelines and everyone in attendance must adhere to social distancing and face-covering guidelines at all times.

The organization said the livestream will begin at 8:10 a.m. on its Facebook page while the in-person event will be held in the Capitol building in the 1st Floor Rotunda.

According to the United Way, speakers include Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka, Nancy Perry, former CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka, Governor Laura Kelly and Jessica Neumann Barraclough, Director of Volunteer Engagement of the United Way of Greater Topeka.

The United Way said awards being presented include the Marge Heeney Award and the Ad Astra Award.

According to the organization, all guests must be approved due to its 20 person limit. To request in-person attendance contact Jess Barraclough at United Way of Greater Topeka, jnb@unitedwaytopeka.org.

