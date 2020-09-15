Advertisement

Wabaunsee Co. sees first COVID-19 related death

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Sep. 15, 2020
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Wabaunsee County Health Department has reported its first death related to COVID-19.

The Wabaunsee County Health Department says it is with great sadness that it announces the county has seen its first COVID-19 related death. It said the county is showing a steady increase in cases and for the most part cases are contracted through general community spread meaning that it cannot identify the source where the person came into contact with the virus.

According to WCHD, as of Sept. 14, the county has 66 total cases with seven being active, 59 recoveries, two hospitalizations and one death related to COVID-19.

WCHD said it is urging residents to be cautious when going out into public. It said no states are currently on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s travel ban list, however, if residents attend a gathering with 500 or more people, they are required to quarantine for 14 days.

According to WCHD, Kansas is continuing to see a high number of COVID-19 cases. It said while hospitalizations have leveled and COVID-19 admissions have slightly decreased, ICU COVID-19 patients remain at 12% of patients in ICUs, with 47% of beds open. It said 83% of ventilators in Kansas are open and hospitals are in good shape to help with the rise in cases.

WCHD said it wants to remind residents that COVID-19 has not gone away and as communities begin to reopen and residents begin to let their guards down, the virus strikes with a vengeance. It said several counties around it have also reported spikes in COVID-19 cases and have stepped back on phasing their reopening plans.

For more information on COVID-19 in Kansas, visit the KDHE’s website.

