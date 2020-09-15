Advertisement

USD 345 approves plans to bring some students back to school in-person

(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School Board discussed bring at least some students back to in-person class full-time by the end of the month.

The board is giving parents wanting to bring students back a light at the end of the tunnel.

The board approved a tiered approach to a return to school buildings. It starts with the Mathes Early Learning Center. Those students will come back first on September 28th.

Next will be kindergarten through 3rd grade - they’ll start back a week later on the 28th.

A week after that 4th through 6th-graders will be in-school October 5th.

A sticking point came in discussion for grades 7 through 12. Parents wanted a firm date for their kids to look forward to.

The board voted ultimately to keep them remote, but with a required presentation at their September 28th meeting of a plan to bring the older students back in-person as well.

